Jonathan Felicitates Clark On His 96th Birthday

Former President Good- luck Jonathan has felici- tated with elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, on the occasion of his 96th birthday, wishing him peace and sound health as he continues to work for a united and prosperous Nigeria. Jonathan described Chief Clark as a great leader who has been consistent in his advocacy for a peaceful, just and prosperous country.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan said: "I join your family and to felicitate you on your 96th birthday and to thank God for the gift of long life in good health. "You are a great leader, who has been consistent in the ad- vocacy for a peaceful, just and united Nigeria.

“As an elder statesman, you have continued to lend your voice on critical national issues as a dogged crusader for justice and role model to millions of youth across the country. “I wish you more years of peace and sound health as you celebrate.”