New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jonathan Felicitates Clark…

Jonathan Felicitates Clark On His 96th Birthday

Former President Good- luck Jonathan has felici- tated with elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, on the occasion of his 96th birthday, wishing him peace and sound health as he continues to work for a united and prosperous Nigeria. Jonathan described Chief Clark as a great leader who has been consistent in his advocacy for a peaceful, just and prosperous country.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan said: “I join your family and to felicitate you on your 96th birthday and to thank God for the gift of long life in good health. “You are a great leader, who has been consistent in the ad- vocacy for a peaceful, just and united Nigeria.

“As an elder statesman, you have continued to lend your voice on critical national issues as a dogged crusader for justice and role model to millions of youth across the country. “I wish you more years of peace and sound health as you celebrate.”

Read Previous

Osun APC: Oyetola Remains Our Leader, Aregbesola, Omisore Lead At Federal Level
Read Next

10th Assembly: Prophet Decries South East Marginalization

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023