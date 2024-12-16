Jonathan Felicitates Buhari On 82nd Birthday

Share

Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday.

He wished him good health and peace of mind.

Jonathan stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed which was made available to journalists on Monday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.

The ex-president commended Buhari for his considerable contributions to the nation’s unity and development and wished Buhari love and happiness on his special day.

He stated: “On behalf of my family and myself, I wish to extend warmest felicitations to you on the occasion of your birthday. On this special day, I pray that God grants you good health, wisdom, and joy.

“I also seize this opportunity to acknowledge your commitment to the development and progress of our country.

“May this new year of life bring you closer to your loved ones and may your birthday be filled with love and happiness. Once again, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.”

