December 16, 2023
  Jonathan Felicitates Buhari At 81

Jonathan Felicitates Buhari At 81

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

In a goodwill message he signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, Dr Jonathan commended ex-President Buhari for his services and commitment to the progress of Nigeria.

He said: “I am pleased to join your family, friends, well-wishers and other Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 81st birthday.

“You are a determined leader who has been resolute in national service and commitment to the progress of our country.

“As you celebrate, I salute you for your faithful stewardship to Nigeria. On behalf of my family, I wish you sound health, peace and joy.”

