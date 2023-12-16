Jonathan Felicitates Buhari At 81

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

In a goodwill message he signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, Dr Jonathan commended ex-President Buhari for his services and commitment to the progress of Nigeria.

He said: “I am pleased to join your family, friends, well-wishers and other Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 81st birthday.

“You are a determined leader who has been resolute in national service and commitment to the progress of our country.

“As you celebrate, I salute you for your faithful stewardship to Nigeria. On behalf of my family, I wish you sound health, peace and joy.”