Jonathan Felicitates Babangida On 84th Birthday

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Jonathan praised Babangida for his contributions to Nigeria’s unity and national development in his goodwill message issued on Saturday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.

The ex-President described Babangida as a “remarkable leader” whose impact on Nigeria’s political and economic landscape remains significant.

Jonathan said: “On this special occasion of your 84th birthday, I celebrate your remarkable life, leadership, and dedication to our nation’s growth and progress.”

The former President noted that Babangida, who served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1985 to 1993, played a key role in stabilising the nation during turbulent periods and steering it through major economic and political transformations.

He noted that Babangida has made significant contributions to the unity and growth of the nation.

Jonathan said: “Through your efforts in stabilising the nation during challenging times and guiding Nigeria through critical periods, you have left an indelible mark on our history.”

Jonathan expressed the hope that Babangida’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations to uphold the values of unity, peace, and sustainable development.

He also extended personal wishes to the former leader.

Jonathan said, “On behalf of my family, I extend my warmest wishes for long life in good health, happiness, and continued blessings.”