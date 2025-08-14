Jonathan Disowns Fake Social Media Account

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, said a fraudulent Instagram handle has been impersonating him, New Telegraph reports.

In a statement titled ‘Beware of fake Instagram account impersonating H.E. Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’ and issued by his Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President insisted that he does not operate any Instagram handle.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent Instagram account operating under the handle goodluck_ebelejonathan, which is falsely impersonating former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“This impostor account has been deceitfully posting content, some copied from Dr. Jonathan’s Facebook page, while pretending to represent the former President.

“We wish to emphasise that Dr. Jonathan does not operate any Instagram account.

“The media and members of the public are strongly advised to disregard, avoid sharing, or promoting any content originating from this fake profile,” the statement read.