Jonathan, Diri, Others Pay Tribute To Late Edwin Clark

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has called on the Ijaw people to honour the legacy of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, by fostering unity across kingdoms and clans in the Niger Delta.

Speaking on Monday at the lying-in-state and commendation service held at Ijaw House in Yenagoa, Jonathan described Clark as a selfless leader who lived for a cause and dedicated his life to the service of others.

“The best way for us—Ijaw people from Arogbo in the coastal part of Ondo State to Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom State—to honour Pa Clark is to unite and not discriminate among ourselves,” Jonathan said.

“Clark did very well for us. He was not just the face of the Ijaw nation but of the entire Niger Delta and other oppressed regions. People from across Nigeria, especially the Middle Belt, visited him more than even the Ijaws. He was bold, vocal, and unafraid to challenge any injustice.”

In his tribute, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri described the late Clark as a fearless, intelligent, and courageous leader whose life exemplified patriotism and love for the Ijaw people and Nigeria.

“We are not mourning but celebrating a man who dedicated his life to justice and equity,” Diri said.

“Let us emulate his steadfastness. He always spoke about the unity and development of the Ijaw people.”

The governor also disclosed that the Bayelsa State Executive Council had set up a committee to consider naming iconic streets and structures after prominent Ijaw figures, including the late Clark, Jonathan, and Senator Seriake Dickson, as part of efforts to immortalise their contributions.

He urged Ijaws to return to the values of communal living, unity, and selflessness that once defined their communities, noting, “One of those who fought for the creation of Bayelsa State was Pa Clark.”

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West, praised Clark as a national voice of reason and advocacy, saying, “The Ijaw nation has lost one of its finest. His life was a model of service and sacrifice.”

President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, described the deceased as a “fearless defender of the marginalised and a pillar of national unity,” adding that Clark’s legacy transcended politics and regional boundaries.

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, also extolled Clark’s courage and said his voice was one of the most powerful in the country in championing justice and equity.

Dr. Godknows Igali, National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), recalled Clark’s last words urging the Ijaw nation to remain united, resilient, and true to their identity.

The first son of the deceased, Pinaowei Clark, read the only Bible lesson of the service from Ecclesiastes 3:1–6.

President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Comrade Jonathan Lokpobiri, also delivered an emotional tribute, describing Clark as a beacon of inspiration and an embodiment of the Ijaw struggle.

Chief Edwin Clark passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 97.

Among the dignitaries present were Bayelsa Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi; former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; House of Representatives member for Sagbama-Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Dr. Fred Agbedi; state legislators; and members of the Bayelsa State Executive Council.

