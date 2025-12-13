Jonathan, Dickson Mourn Late Bayelsa Dep Gov

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has expressed deep shock over the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Jonathan in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, described the deceased as a devoted public servant, a true patriot, and a loyal steward of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

He noted that throughout his years in public service, the late Deputy Governor served the people of Bayelsa with unwavering passion and earned widespread admiration. In the same vein, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has said that December 11, remains one of his saddest days.

Dickson said he was already gearing up to be part of the screening of the ambassadorial nominees as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs when he received a call about the medical emergency involving His Excellency, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

“I spoke with his aides and the doctors, then left abruptly and came home to monitor the situation until the inevitable was announced to me,” said Dickson. Meanwhile, Jonathan recalled Senator Ewhrud- jakpo’s hard work, com- mitment, and lifelong pursuit of knowledge, highlighting the distinc- tion he brought to every office he held.

He said: “From his ser- vice as Commissioner, to the Senate, and later as Deputy Governor, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was known for his depth, insightful grasp of governance, elo- quence, and warm sense of humour.”