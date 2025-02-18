Jonathan Describes Clark As A Peerless Icon Of Nigeria’s Political Landscape

Share

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who died at the age of 97 on Monday.

Jonathan described the late Chief Clark as a father figure, a peerless icon, and a tireless crusader for justice emphasizing that he dedicated his life to the advancement of Nigerian society.

He hailed the deceased as a voice of reason and a fervent advocate for justice, equity, and national unity.

In his condolence message to the Clark family on Tuesday, Jonathan also paid tribute to Clark’s role as a bridge-builder and patriot, whose leadership and values inspired generations of leaders, including himself.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the immediate family, friends, and associates of the revered elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who has passed on to eternal glory.

“Chief E.K. Clark was not just a father figure to me but a peerless icon of Nigeria’s political landscape, a voice of reason, and a relentless advocate for justice, equity, and unity,” Jonathan wrote.

Jonathan further praised the late Chief Clark for his unwavering commitment to the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

He described him as a man of integrity whose wisdom, foresight, and dedication to fairness and good governance had a lasting impact on both the nation and its leaders.

“I recall with deep gratitude his invaluable counsel and support during my tenure as President of Nigeria.

“His passion for the Niger Delta and his relentless pursuit of peace and progress, not only in the region but across the country, remain indelible marks of his legacy,” Jonathan continued.

Jonathan further reflected on the profound loss to both the Clark family and the entire nation, stating: “Chief E.K. Clark lived a fulfilled life, leaving behind a legacy of courage, resilience, and service to humanity.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant his immediate family, the people of the Niger Delta, and all Nigerians the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Share

Please follow and like us: