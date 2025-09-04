Jonathan Decries Betrayals In Nigerian Politics, Hails Ogiadomhe At 70

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday lamented what he described as widespread betrayal and dishonesty within Nigeria’s political class, praising loyalty and integrity where he found it.

Jonathan made the remarks in Benin City during the 70th birthday celebration of his former Chief of Staff and ex-Deputy Governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Ogiadomhe.

The event drew a gathering of political heavyweights, including former governors Lucky Igbinedion, Professor Osarhiemen Osunbor, Adams Oshiomhole, and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State.

Also in attendance were former deputy governors, the Chief Judge of Edo State, the Speaker and members of the Edo State House of Assembly, and numerous traditional rulers.

Speaking about Ogiadomhe, Jonathan described him as a rare loyalist in a political environment rife with duplicity.

“I became president, then post-presidency, one of the few friends that can give up their necks for me is Mike,” Jonathan said. “Politics in Nigeria is about betrayals. You find it difficult to see somebody who will say the same thing in the morning and in the evening. I’ve witnessed a lot of betrayals, especially during my 2015 elections, and Mike is somebody who would take a bullet on my behalf.”

He continued: “He is somebody whose word you can take to the bank. Most other politicians, you cannot trust their word. They tell you one thing, and the next hour they say another.”

Representing Edo State Governor Monday Okoebholo, Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa lauded Ogiadomhe’s lasting impact on the state, noting that the structures he established as deputy governor remain relevant today.

Former Governor Lucky Igbinedion, under whom Ogiadomhe served, recalled his complete trust in handing over government responsibilities whenever he traveled abroad. Senator Adams Oshiomhole also praised Ogiadomhe’s loyalty and political consistency, noting that he always remained steadfastly aligned with Jonathan. He extended commendation to Ogiadomhe’s wife, Lousia, describing her as a dependable partner throughout his political journey.