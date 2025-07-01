Jonathan: Dantata Was Visionary Industrialist

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing of Kano billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died at the age of 95 years.

In a condolence message sent to the family, the former President described the late elder statesman as a respected industrialist, distinguished patriarch, and outstanding philanthropist.

In the message, Jonathan stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of elder statesman and accomplished businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

“His death is a great loss to the nation, especially given his considerable contributions to entrepreneurship, economic development, and community service.

“Alhaji Dantata was a great industrialist, distinguished patriarch and philanthropist whose vision and commitment helped shape Nigeria’s private sector landscape.

“His life was a testament to the power of enterprise defined by humility and an unwavering dedication to the service of humanity.”