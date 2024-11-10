Jonathan Congratulates Trump On Re-Election

Share

In a notable gesture of diplomacy, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Sunday extended warm congratulations to Donald Trump following his election as the 47th President of the United States (US).

Jonathan shared the congratulatory message on his official X handle on Sunday, November 10.

He acknowledged Trump’s electoral victory and the confidence the Americans placed in his leadership.

Jonathan’s message read: “Dear President Trump, I extend my warmest felicitations to you on your election as the 47th President of the United States.

“Your impressive victory is a testament to the American people’s faith in your leadership and vision for the future.

“I am optimistic that your Presidency will not only advance the American dream but also promote the cause for global peace, stability and progress.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations, once again.”

Jonathan’s message resonates with those advocating for collaborative global leadership as he is known for promoting peaceful transitions and diplomacy.

Trump’s return to the White House has drawn mixed reactions across the globe.

Jonathan’s message however reflects a message of hope and cooperation for the next four years under Trump’s leadership.

