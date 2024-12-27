Share

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan has joined others to condole with the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi over the death of his son, Abdulwahab, who died in an automobile crash barely 24 hours after the demise of his mother Maryam Namadi.

Jonathan in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, expressed sadness over the tragic loss, describing it as shocking and painful.

The former Nigerian leader prayed to God to grant the governor and his family the strength to bear the irreplaceable losses, as well as comfort him and bring him peace.

He also urged the governor to take solace in the Almighty’s grace and in the cherished memories of the moments he shared with the deceased.

“I convey my deepest condolences to you and your family over the tragic loss of your beloved mother and son within such a short period. I am profoundly saddened by this devastating news, and my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

“Losing a cherished mother is an irreplaceable loss, as is the untimely demise of a beloved son. I cannot imagine the depth of pain you must be enduring.

“I want you to know that my heart goes out to you and your family,” Jonathan said

