Jonathan Calls For Violence-Free Guber Elections In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, the former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has charged politicians and their followers to eschew violence and conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner, during the governorship elections.

He also urged the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, to be professional and patriotic in the discharge of their responsibilities during and after the elections.

The former President disclosed this in a statement, on Friday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.

He noted that democracy draws its strength from the people, adding that “a man who means well for his people would not recruit thugs to maim and kill the very people he wants to govern.”

He also reiterated that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

Jonathan said: “As citizens of voting age in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States go to the polls for governorship election tomorrow, I urge all electorates and politicians to avoid violence and conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner.

“Let us refrain from all activities that will jeopardize the collective peace and stability of our states and our country. A man who means well for his people would not recruit thugs to maim and kill the very people he wants to govern.

“Let me reiterate that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. Therefore, let us resist the temptation and inducements that may be deployed as agents of destruction.

“For democracy to endure and be impactful, we must ensure that the leadership recruitment process, especially election, is credible, transparent, fair and peaceful.

“I urge the electoral management body, security agencies and other stakeholders to be professional and patriotic in the discharge of their responsibilities during and after the election.

“Democracy draws its strength from the people; let us work to strengthen the confidence of the people by ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful and transparent.

“It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to allow the people to choose their leaders peacefully. That way, our democracy will grow and become sustainable.”