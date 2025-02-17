Jonathan Advocates Funds To Support Retired Athletes

Share

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has called on sports administrators at both national and state levels to establish a dedicated fund to support athletes who have brought pride to the country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of a 25,000-capacity stadium in Igbogene, Yenagoa, on Monday, as part of activities marking Governor Douye Diri’s five years in office, Jonathan emphasized that sports development should not be solely about winning medals.

He noted that many Nigerian athletes who have won international medals often struggle financially after retirement, with some resorting to begging.

He, however, proposed the creation of a fund, managed by reputable individuals, to ensure that athletes are supported throughout their lives.

“Developing sports is not just about encouraging people to win medals.

“I always feel sad when I see people who have represented Nigeria, won medals at the Commonwealth Games or Olympics, and are later abandoned.

“After some years, some of them become almost beggars, struggling to feed. That does not encourage young people to dedicate their lives to sports,” Jonathan said.

He urged the Chairman of the National Sports Commission to consider implementing the idea, both at the national and state levels.

“As a country, we must establish a fund that is properly managed, ensuring that any athlete who has brought honour to Nigeria is taken care of until their last days.

“This will encourage young men and women to invest their skills and lives in sports,” he added.

Jonathan also commended Governor Diri’s vision and leadership, expressing optimism that the stadium project would be completed within the planned 24 months.

“I am hopeful that by February 2027, I will escort President Tinubu to commission this sports complex.

Let me again congratulate you, my governor, for your vision and leadership,” Jonathan stated.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri expressed satisfaction with his administration’s achievements, describing the stadium project as historic for Bayelsa State.

He explained that the ultra-modern stadium, which will be constructed by New Mutual Company, has been handed over to the procurement committee and the National Sports Development team for execution.

Diri described Jonathan as a beacon of democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, praised Governor Diri for his commitment to sports development.

“Mr. Governor, you are a man of your word. I recall last year in Uyo, during one of the Super Eagles matches, I mentioned the challenges of football infrastructure in Nigeria.

“You assured me that before leaving office, Bayelsa would have a stadium that can host national matches.

“Today, I am happy to witness this groundbreaking event,” Gusau said.

He assured that the NFF would collaborate with the state government to ensure the facility meets international standards.

Bayelsa State’s Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, in his welcome speech, described the stadium as a foundation for Bayelsa to become a dominant force in sports and entertainment across Africa.

“For nearly three decades, the Samson Siasia Sports Complex has been our primary sporting facility, but it no longer matches our ambitions.

“Bayelsa’s successes in sports demand a world-class arena for our athletes,” Igali said.

He noted that the new stadium would serve as more than just a sports venue, but also an economic hub and cultural centre for concerts, business expos, and tourism.

“With state-of-the-art media technology, hospitality suites, retail spaces, and an Olympic-size swimming pool, this facility will drive economic activity, create jobs, and establish Bayelsa as a premier destination for sports and entertainment,” he stated.

He assured that with Governor Diri’s determination and the support of stakeholders, the project would be completed on schedule, leaving a lasting legacy for Bayelsa State.

