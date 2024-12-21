Jon James Olomo: My Hope Is for Every Diasporan to Return, Contribute to Building Our Shared History

Share

Prince Jon James Olomo (Omowale) is an African- American, one of the Blacks in the Diaspora, who heeded the Motherland call to return (IPADA) home to his fatherland and he did. He witnessed the recently held IPADA Initiative/Carnival 2024 and shared his experience of exploring his root.

Congratulations sir the recent chieftaincy title bestowed on you by the Ooni of Ife, what does that mean to you?

I was recently honoured with the title of Mayegun in Odesan, within Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilisation. This title is a profound acknowledgment of my role in bridging the African continent and the Diaspora. It symbolises my commitment to fostering unity, cultural exchange, and economic empowerment. Being entrusted with this title is both an honour and a call to action.

What are the roles expected of you in your immediate community and African society?

As Mayegun, my mission is to empower communities, preserve our cultural heritage, and create opportunities for economic growth.

For the African Diaspora, my focus is on providing tangible pathways for cultural reintegration through Tribal Tapestry. Locally, I aim to contribute to education, cultural preservation, and development projects, including the creation of a genealogical research centre for Tribal Tapestry customers. This centre will serve as a gateway for Diasporans to reconnect with their roots, fostering a deeper sense of belonging and purpose.

At Ile-Ife, how attached did you feel to your now cherished discovered tribe, the Yoruba race?

The connection was indescribable. Ile-Ife is not just a city; it is the spiritual heartbeat of the Yoruba people. Meeting the Ooni of Ife, visiting sacred sites like the Ifa Temple and Obatala’s Shrine, and walking on this hallowed ground awakened something profound within me. The energy of Ife is unmatched—it vibrates with a spiritual power that grounds you in purpose. As we say in Yoruba, Ife is the Source, and I felt that source guiding me.

Have you been able to learn new Yoruba customs, traditions and cultural elements? Which ones have you found fascinating so far?

Yoruba spirituality has been a guiding force in my journey. One verse from the Odu Ifa particularly resonates with me: “Strength is weaker than gentleness.” This wisdom has influenced my leadership as Mayegun and as CEO of Tribal Tapestry. It reminds me that true power lies in humility, understanding, and connection.

How fast are you catching up with learning the Yoruba language?

I’m making steady progress. Yoruba’s tonal nature makes it challenging, but I am committed to fluency. Language is a key to the soul of a people, and mastering it is essential to fully embracing my identity and connecting with my heritage.

Of what significance will you say is your homecoming to Africa this time around?

This homecoming is a bridge between the past and the future. It is a testament to the resilience of African identity and a symbol of what is possible when we reconnect with our origins. This visit also marks a new chapter, where Diasporans like myself are not only returning but are actively contributing to Africa’s cultural and economic renaissance.

Are you planning to bring your family here to see Africa too?

Absolutely! This journey is not just personal, it’s generational. I want my family to experience the richness of African culture and heritage firsthand. It is vital for them to walk the land of their ancestors and carry forward the legacy of reconnection and empowerment.

What are the things that make you feel that Africa is special?

Africa is the cradle of civilisation, rich in culture, history, and resilience. It is also the most economically endowed continent on earth, yet its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains the lowest; an untapped opportunity for meaningful and profitable contributions from the Diaspora. Africa’s warmth, traditions and vast potential make it uniquely special. It’s more than a destination; it’s the heartbeat of the world.

Could you compare the living standards in Africa to that of the United States of America?

Living standards differ greatly. The U.S. boasts advanced infrastructure, but Africa offers something deeper -infrastructure, a richness that awakens the spirit. While American buildings may impress the eye, a single African festival can stir centuries of ancestral power within you. The true path to economic and spiritual empowerment lies in uniting the Diaspora with the continent.

By leveraging the skills of African-Americans and collaborating with our brothers, sisters, and elders in Africa, we can unlock the continent’s immense potential through innovation, investment, and shared vision.

Having found this joy of uniting with your African roots, what do you wish for other Africans in the Diaspora?

I wish for them to experience this same reconnection. Knowing your origin is transformative, it fills a void, inspires purpose, and empowers you to stand tall. My hope is for every Diaspora to return, reconnect, and contribute to a future that reflects the strength of our shared history.

Some people consider DNA testing expensive, what do you think?

DNA testing is an investment in self-discovery. While it might seem costly, its value is immeasurable. You cannot put a price on the empowerment that comes from knowing your roots. At Tribal Tapestry, we are committed to making this journey accessible because true freedom begins with understanding your origin.

You were in Nigeria for the IPADA Initiative/Carnival 2024; what does IPADA mean to you?

IPADA, meaning “return” in Yoruba, is more than an event; it’s a movement. It celebrates reconnection, unity, and empowerment for the African Diaspora. For me, IPADA is a reminder that our roots are alive, and returning to them strengthens our collective future.

At the IPADA Carnival celebration opening ceremony, African kings warmly received African-Americans and others of African descent, assuring them of lands where they can build their houses and businesses, what do you think about this?

This is historic and deeply significant. As Mayegun, I was privileged to sit with 40 kings and high chiefs to discuss how Africans at home and abroad can unite. Offering land to the Diaspora is a powerful step toward healing, reconciliation, and shared prosperity.

What is your perception of La Campagane, the venue that hosted IPADA Carnival, and the Founder of IPADA initiative, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye?

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is a visionary location that blends the beauty of nature with cultural heritage. Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, the Founder of IPADA Initiative/Carnival 2024, is a trailblazer in cultural tourism, creating opportunities for the Diaspora to reconnect with Africa in meaningful ways.

What’s the correlation between the IPADA Initiative and Tribal Tapestry?

IPADA and Tribal Tapestry share a common mission: Reconnecting the Diaspora with their roots. While IPADA celebrates this reconnection through cultural and economic opportunities. Tribal Tapestry provides the tools; DNA testing, tribal identification, and dual citizenship to make the experience deeply personal and transformational.

Together, we’re crafting the most powerful return journey imaginable.

Do you have plans to set up a branch of Tribal Tapestry or any other business in Nigeria?

Yes, Tribal Tapestry is establishing a strong presence in Nigeria through Tribal Tapestry Limited. Our vision is pan-African, and we are expanding to other African countries to foster connections and create opportunities across the continent.

