Jollof Promo: Glo Unveils Season Of Fun, Fortune With House, Others

Telecoms company, Globacom, has announced the launch of Jollof Promo, a recharge and reward promotion, designed to delight customers, boost engagement, and reward loyalty.

This vibrant experience combines entertainment, rewards, and excitement, offering customers a chance to win amazing prizes with every recharge or subscription.

In a statement released in Lagos, Globacom said customers will earn Jollof Points with every recharge, unlocking a world of fun games and irresistible prizes, including instant airtime, data bonuses and life-changing cash rewards.

There is also a grand prize of a fully completed bungalow in GRA Ikeja, one of Lagos state’s most prestigious neighbourhood. Globacom said: “The Jollof Promo is a special offer to show appreciation to our customers, with thousands of exciting prizes worth hundreds of millions of Naira up for grabs.

“This promo is part our efforts to reward our loyal subscribers, following the success of previous promotions which delighted thousands of subscribers in Nigeria with amazing prizes.”

The Jollof user journey starts with a “Freemium Offer” in which customers are invited to earn free airtime when they top up their account with N100 or more. Customers must accept the Free Jollof offer by dialing *278# on their Glo lines.