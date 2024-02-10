Jollof by Jara to Mark First Year Anniversary With Exciting Offerings

J ollof by Jara, which is one of Nigeria’s leading bespoke all-day restaurant, is set to mark its first year anniversary with exciting offerings this month. A statement by the Lekki, Lagos-based eatery, which offers delightful treats, in- cluding home and office delivery, disclosed this development, noting, ‘‘Firstly and very importantly; we are celebrating our first year anniversary this February and to mark the occasion we will be hosting a Jolly Jamboree,’’ this is as it said that the restaurant is returning with a bang and more interesting delicacies to delight the people.

‘‘This month we returned with a bang. With several tasty new menu items, you are sure to be delighted. Let’s share a few of our favourites: ‘‘Plantain Burger, Ojojo, Kakro, and Afang soup! Our dessert menu has also undergone a makeover with delicious new puff puff options, banana pudding and everyone’s favourite brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream. We also have some exciting new cocktails for you to try on your next visit.’’

Two of the newly added cocktails are; Koko and Yanga; Koko – “origina” tequila, spiced rum, shonbo, pineapple and lemon juice while Yanga – “pride” Gin, bitters, mint leaves, lemon juice and soda water garnished with cucumber and mint leaves. The statement further added; ‘‘our catering menu is available for big and small orders. Delicious, fast and affordable, we are the first choice for your parties and events.

‘‘Jollof by Jara now has an improved space with up to a 40 person capacity to accommodate intimate parties and corporate events. We can curate a special menu for you or you can opt for space only fee