New Telegraph

November 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Jokotoye Speaks On…

Jokotoye Speaks On Rumour Of Funsho Adeolu Joining U.S. Army

Famous Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye had addressed viral videos of the veteran actor, Fusho Adeolu in the U.S. Army uniform.

This came following several videos that surfaced on Fusho Adeolu’s social media pages, which have stirred reaction with many stressing that the actor has abandoned his movie career for the American Army.

In the most recent video, the veteran actor was seen in the full Army uniform playing the keyboard, one of his favourite musical instruments while singing a gospel song.

READ ALSO:

Amids various speculations from internet users with the notion that the actor had truly joined the U.S. Army, Jokotoye weighed into the matter to correct the assumptions, stating it was a costume for a movie being shot in America.

“It’s a movie, calm down,” he stated.

Click link to watch video

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

1st Lady flags-off distribution of 45,000 tablets to 9 N’Delta states
Read Next

Tinubu departs for Joint ArabIslamic Summit in S/Arabia
Share
Copy Link
×