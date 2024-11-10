Jokotoye Speaks On Rumour Of Funsho Adeolu Joining U.S. Army

Share

Famous Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye had addressed viral videos of the veteran actor, Fusho Adeolu in the U.S. Army uniform.

This came following several videos that surfaced on Fusho Adeolu’s social media pages, which have stirred reaction with many stressing that the actor has abandoned his movie career for the American Army.

In the most recent video, the veteran actor was seen in the full Army uniform playing the keyboard, one of his favourite musical instruments while singing a gospel song.

READ ALSO:

Amids various speculations from internet users with the notion that the actor had truly joined the U.S. Army, Jokotoye weighed into the matter to correct the assumptions, stating it was a costume for a movie being shot in America.

“It’s a movie, calm down,” he stated.

Click link to watch video

Share

Please follow and like us: