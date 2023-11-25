Joke Silva, Kunle Afolayan Pitch For Domestic Tourism, Unveil Top 5 Attractions

Joke Silva is one of Nigerians top rated Nollywood artistes, noted for her immersive performances. With high regard for Nigerian tourism, given the immense and diverse attractions of the country, ranging from the people, heritage sites and monuments, culinary to and culture. Her admonition to Nigerians is to patronise domestic tourism by travelling within the country and spend their holidays to experience the rich offerings of the country, noting that there is no country as diverse and blessed as Nigeria.

As part of that admonition, she unveils her top five picks, which she said every- one should make effort to patronise. She spoke to Goge Africa on her choice, noting that these places have good sceneries for that perfect experience, photo shoot and video footages of a lifetime. Her top five picks are: Farin Ruwa in Nasarawa State; Olumo Rock in Ogun State; Lakowe Resort in Lagos State; National Arts Theatre and Glover Memorial Hall, both located in Lagos State.

‘‘The five places that I think are good for local tourism in Nigeria are; Farin Ruwa in Nasarawa State. I love that place, I think it is so beautiful. Of course, you have Olumo Rock and we also have Lakowe in Lagos State,’’ she said. Adding, ‘‘Within Lagos there are so many areas that you can visit. One of these places is the National Theatre. Al- though the National Theatre is under reconstruction but one of the things that you need to realise is that the National Theatre has under it structures some of our great masters.

You have Ben Ewonwu around the theatre, you have Fakeye as one of the pillars of the theatre. ‘‘You have stained glass windows done by Yusuf Grillo. So there are so much and it is an incredible heritage site. And then, of course, Glover Memorial Hall. I run one of the oldest theatres in Nigeria, The Glover Memorial Hall, built in 1887. ‘‘It is a place where all our politicians, Herbert Macaulay, Obafemi Awolowo and our cultural practitioners have their halls. So these are the places that we hope you will come and visit.’’

Kunle Afolayan, renowned Nollywood actor, film producer and director, also makes a case for local tourism as he named his top four picks, while speaking to Goge Africa; ‘‘KAP Village Resort in Abeokuta, Ogun State is number one. Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, I have been there, really nice place; Olumo Rock in Abeokuta and and Epe Resort and Spa in Epe, Lagos State.

Farin Ruwa Waterfalls

Located in Massange village, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, is magical and enchanting in nature. It is a beauty to behold, a dream come through for anyone that has ever visited this natural enclave. With a towering height rising to 450 meters, you are amazed by the cascading water and the gushing sound it exudes.

The rich ambience and its gushing white water enveloping the surrounding, giving that exotic and enthralling picturesque aura, is what gave the waterfalls its name, Farin Ruwa, which in the local parlance means, White water. The waterfalls is about 120 kilometres from Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, and 30 kilometres from Wamba town. The vegetation and the surrounding villages provide attractions of note to the tourists especially for mountaineers, who will easily fall in love with the mountainous ranges of the waterfalls.

However, not much can be said of the development of the waterfalls into a real attraction or destination as it is still in its rustic state, with no efforts over the years, by either the state or federal government, to develop the waterfalls into an attraction beyond its pristine state. Various attempts made in the past have been futile. However, locals and tourists to the state find it an irresistible location to visit. The reason why its remains an active attraction and number pick in the bucket of places to visit in Nigeria.