Fans, friends and industry colleagues have taken to their social media pages to celebrate veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, as she marks her 64th birthday on Monday, September 29.

Showering her economium on Instagram, the legendary Nigerian actress was lauded for elegance, talent, and a remarkable legacy in Nollywood.

Expressing her deep gratitude for her journey so far. Joke Silva wrote, “Grateful Lord for your Mercy, your Faithfulness, for protection, for Provision, for Family, for Friends, for Colleagues, thank you King of Glory for 64 amazing years.”

Her post sparked an outpouring of tributes from admirers and industry figures.

Nigerian Media mogul Mo Abudu commented, “Happy birthday, big sis, all my love,” while actress Shan George prayed, “Happy birthday, Aunty J. I wish you good health, wealth, and prosperity. More grace.”

Silva’s career spans decades across stage and screen, with performances in English and Yoruba productions that have earned her critical acclaim and multiple awards.

She won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2006 and has also gained international recognition, notably starring alongside Colin Firth in The Secret Laughter of Women (1998).

Beyond her acting career, Silva has played a pivotal role in nurturing new talent. Alongside her husband, Olu Jacobs, she co-founded the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts in Lagos, a leading institution dedicated to training the next generation of Nigerian actors.

She has also been celebrated for her social impact. In 2012, she was appointed a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and in 2014, she was honoured with the national title of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).