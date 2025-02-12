Jojo Cries Out, Says My Success Not Tied To Nedu

Share

Nigerian content creator, JoJo has broken down in tears as she addressed social media claims that her success is tied to popular broadcaster and radio personality, Nedu.

This comes amid accusations that Nedu allegedly demanded sexual favours from female content creators in exchange for featuring them in his videos and helping them gain recognition.

Taking to her social media page, JoJo dismissed the claims that Nedu contributed to her career, emphasizing that her achievements are the result of her hard work and consistency.

READ ALSO:

She expressed frustration over the allegations, stating that Nedu had no role in her rise to fame.

She said; “I’m crying because I’ve worked so hard for my brand, only for someone to try and take credit for it. People who know me understand that I don’t rest. If I’m not creating content for Facebook, I’m working on Instagram or TikTok—I’m always shooting.”

“You people want to tie my glory to Nedu, someone who has never contributed anything to my life. Someone who has never helped me.”

She continued to voice her frustrations, making it clear that her success was solely due to her dedication and persistence.

Watch Video Below:

https://x.com/thebeninblogger/status/1889590236121817194?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us: