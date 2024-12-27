Joint Task Force, North West, Clarifies Reports On Jet Strike In Sokoto

Share

The Joint Task Force, North West Operation Fansan Yamma, has addressed recent reports concerning a military fighter jet allegedly bombing civilian structures in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Center operation, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, said in a release that, “These reports have raised concerns, it is crucial to clarify that all military operations are conducted based on thorough intelligence and reconnaissance missions.

“This rigorous process is particularly important when targeting groups like the Lakurawa terrorist organisation, as it aims to ensure precision and protect civilian lives.

“Given the serious nature of these operations, the public is urged to rely on confirmed information to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic.

“There is a significant risk that terrorist groups may attempt to undermine military successes through media disinformation, necessitating caution concerning unverified claims, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.

“However, the targets struck in the vicinity of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa have been positively identified as associated with the Lakurawa group, reinforcing the justification for the military action taken.”

