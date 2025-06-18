Joint Task Force Arrests 26 Suspected Kidnappers In Kogi

Share

The Kogi State Government has said that it arrested 16 suspected kidnappers and eight informants in a cleanup operation in Bunu Forest in the state.

The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), disclosed this while parading the suspects to newsmen yesterday in Odo-Ape in Kabba-Bunu Local Government.

Omodara noted that the operation, which lasted for two weeks, was part of the government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and other security agencies.

According to Omodara, the suspects include natives who have been aiding the activities of bandits by supplying them with logistics such as food, drinks, water, and others.

“It is not only the kidnappers group in the forest that have been arrested, but also the natives that are collaborating with them. “They serve as their logistics suppliers to the bandits and kidnappers in the bush.

“Our investigations, after the death of the kidnapped retired Major Joe Ajayi, we discovered that some natives were involved.

“The arrested suspects are helping the security agencies to get to the root causes of the rampant kidnapping in the area. “You can see the harvest of arrests via what the state government is doing.

These are the people causing havoc in our forests. “We are not going to allow it, we will be after them because Kogi is not any other state that criminals, bandits and kidnappers will want to ride on and occupy,” he said.

The security adviser assured that the government would not take the issue of security lightly and would continue to work with security agencies to bring perpetrators to book. Omodara emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in Kogi.

