Joint Security Operatives Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue 11 Victims In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and banditry, confirming the rescue of 11 kidnapped victims following a joint security operation on Sunday night.

In a statement released to journalists on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Sadiq, the command detailed how the coordinated effort by multiple security agencies successfully disrupted a kidnap attempt in Danmusa Local Government Area.

“On June 8, 2025, at about 10:30 p.m., a joint security team comprising the Police, Military, DSS, Operation Sharan Daji operatives, Katsina State Community Watch Corps, and local vigilantes foiled a kidnap attempt along the Danmusa–Mara Dangeza village road,” the statement read.

According to the police, the operatives encountered a group of armed bandits escorting kidnapped victims from various parts of the state. A gun battle ensued, forcing the bandits to flee and resulting in the safe rescue of nine females and two males.

DSP Sadiq confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and to prevent future occurrences.

“This success was made possible through superior firepower and tactical advantage. Efforts are underway to track down the fleeing criminals,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, commended the security personnel for their courage and professionalism and reiterated the command’s commitment to eradicating kidnapping and criminal activities in Katsina State.

“We urge residents to report suspicious movements or activities promptly to the nearest police station or through our emergency lines. Community support is critical to the effectiveness of our operations.”

