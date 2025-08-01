Joint Operation: Army, DSS Burst Gun-Running Syndicate, Seize Cache Of Arms In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have successfully tracked and apprehended a suspected highprofile gun runner in Taraba State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. U. Muhammad said in a release that: “The operation, which was carried out around Ambassador Roundabout in Wukari Local Government Area, led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bulyami Shuaib, a native of Belango Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

“The suspect is believed to be a key player in an arms trafficking syndicate operating within the region.

“Items recovered from the suspect during the operation include: 362 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, the sum of N842,100, one black Jing Cheng rubber motorcycle, one Redmi Android phone, one itel phone, two silver rings and one First Bank ATM card.”