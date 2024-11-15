Joint Muslim Forum Condemns Viral Video Of Masquerade Mimicking Muslim Prayer

Share

The Muslim Community in Lagos Island under the aegis of the Joint Muslim Forum has condemned the trending video on social media showing a Masquerade mimicking the Muslim prayer, otherwise known as Salat.

The concerned group described the recent video as provocative and a disrespect to Muslims’ religious practice. It was gathered that the disturbing incident which is now causing tension among the Muslim Community and residents occured at Idunmota Bus stop, Lagos Island last week Thursday.

The leadership of the group in Lagos Island, led by Ustaz Qamardeen Ajala, has petitioned the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 2, Command, Onikan, calling for the immediate arrest of perpetrators as part of measures to forestall breakdown of law and order.

According to him, the unfortunate demonstration which attracted a large crowd was provocative and a deliberate attack on the adherents of Islam and the religion.

Qamardeen Ajala insisted that even when it is clear in Islam that there is no compulsion in religion, it was wrong for anyone or group of people to portray Islam in an embarrassing and comical manner.

Amir Ajala also noted that a similar public provocation of Muslim prayers was carried out by another masquerade in 2021, adding that the unfortunate incident was immediately reported to the Police as a peaceful organisation and law-abiding citizens.

He recalled, “Approximately three years ago, during a gathering at a shrine near Sura Market, an Egungun Okanke publicly performed Muslim prayers while holding a rosary, and this act was shared on social media.

“This incident was reported to the then Area Commander, ASP Bodeoja, who subsequently invited two prominent figures, Ope One and Oluwo Jakande, for a meeting, issuing them a warning not to repeat such acts.

Ustaz Qamardeen Ajala, however, appealed to Muslims and other residents to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands over the matter. He called on the Lagos State Government and the Commissioner of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter and arrest those behind it.

Share

Please follow and like us: