…Joins Ramaphosa to Discuss Bilateral Ties With S’Africa

In a show of African leadership collaboration at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Vice President Kasim Shettima yesterday joined South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, as special guest of honor at a high-level briefing, following his earlier participation in the Africa Investment Forum.

Similarly, Vice President and the President of Botswana, Duma Boko, yesterday held a bilateral meeting where areas of mutual interest between both countries were discussed.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, was part of Nigeria’s commitment to fostering stronger intra-African relations and economic cooperation. Both leaders emphasized the importance of leveraging their countries’ strengths to promote mutual growth and development.

The Vice President, who congratulated President Duma Boko on his election victory, called for deeper partnerships and collaborations between African nations, saying it is time Africa united and presented a common front on interests regarding the continent.

