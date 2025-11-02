Joining APC In Bayelsa’s Interest – Diri

Ahead of his formal reception into the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, November 3, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has explained that his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was taken in the best interest of the state.

Speaking on Sunday during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day celebration at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, Diri said that although some people might not understand his choice now, time would reveal that it was made for the greater good of Bayelsa.

“Somebody had to take the decision (to leave the PDP), and I took it on behalf of the state. I took it in the best interest of Bayelsa. Some of you might not understand now, but later it will be clear to all,” he said.

The governor, who spoke publicly for the first time since his resignation from the PDP on October 15, 2025, emphasized that politics should be about development and unity rather than division.

“The gathering here is a testimony of the unity in the state. Politics is for development and not to kill your brother,” Diri stated, expressing gratitude to God for the peace, security, and ongoing development projects in Bayelsa.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, commended the unity among Bayelsans, stressing that it was key to sustaining progress in the state.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, lauded Diri as a unifier and described his defection as timely, noting that Bayelsa could no longer afford to remain in opposition when key national decisions were being made.

Similarly, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, described the governor as “a godsend to the state,” praising his developmental strides and praying for divine wisdom to guide him further.

Delivering the sermon titled “Reasons Why We Should Thank God,” General Overseer of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, urged Bayelsans to remain thankful, assuring them of God’s continued presence and blessings.

Other dignitaries at the event included the governor’s wives, Dr. Gloria Diri and Justice Patience Ama-Diri; Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen-Abbas; Senators Benson Agadaga and Sunday Katung; Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; Chief Judge of the state, Justice Matilda Ayemieye; and former Governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff.

Also present were the wife of the late former Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha; former Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi; 2019 Bayelsa APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon; Managing Director of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Chief Ebitimi Amgbare; Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey; traditional rulers, industry leaders, and top government officials.