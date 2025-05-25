Join Men’s Latest Trend In Wide-leg Pant Suit

Share

Men’s style has caught the baggy, Wide-leg pants fever making waves in women’s fashion.

Men’s suit have seen several transformations over the years. In the 1960’s, suits with waistcoats were paired with Wide-leg pants. Nigerians called this Wide-leg, Fela trousers.

This style of pants started to disappear, getting slimmer in the late 90s. By 2010, men’s suits had slimmer pants.

Now, the Wide-leg pants are back.

At the just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award, fashionable men looked dapper and savvy in three piece suits, embelished suits with Wide-leg pants.

Celebrity reality show host, Ik Osakioduwa; renowned fashion designer, Mai Atafo; Nollywood actor and model Elozonam, among others, shined on the AMVCA red carpet in the trendy style.

From the look of it, this style may be in the radar for a while before another trend captures the world’s attention.

