Join Hands With Us To Push Oil-Gas Industry Forward: NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has called on all relevant stakeholders to join hands with it to ensure that the gains of the oil and gas sector are fully harnessed.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during a panel discussion at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), Silas Ajimijaye, General Manager, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, said that the board’s ongoing monitoring and evaluation activities are aimed at ensuring that actual in-country capacity is retained on projects.

He noted that before the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, the board was operating at less than 6-8% Nigerian ownership, adding that “we have now gone past 60% through deliberate and intentional interventions.”

Ajimijaye also disclosed that there have been pushbacks from industry operators, particularly in the maritime sector, regarding the categorization system.

He explained that there are challenges with some stakeholders not wanting to accept the categorization or attempting to influence NCDMB when it comes to categorizing companies from Category A to possibly E.

Ajimijaye further called on all stakeholders to prioritize capacity building, urging everyone to support NCDMB in expanding training initiatives.

He said: “One thing I’m going to say is that industry stakeholders themselves have to really join hands with the board for us to know that this is exactly what you have. Yes, we have our criteria, which is thorough.

“But we need more companies. As I said, I’m speaking from my heart. We need more companies to join hands with us in this training. The ones we have identified have been trained, but they still cannot find jobs.

“I will just mention, in particular, Chevron, for instance, that has joined us in training. I’m very happy that some of those who trained with us have gotten opportunities in the system. Right now, we need operators to spend more resources helping us to expand capacity in Nigeria in that area.

“You will say that you have these capacities and we see it in your books. Now, when the jobs come out, people claim they don’t have vessels and have to lease. This is a problem that industry stakeholders, collaborating with us, must solve.

“In our books, we currently see more than 60% general ownership and almost 50% of general-built vessels. However, these vessels are mainly bottom feeders.

“So we are doing our best in terms of monitoring and evaluation, and it is thorough. But we need more advocacy from the system. That is how we are going to fully enjoy the impact of our monitoring and evaluation.

“At NCDMB, we are very engaging and collaborative because the law does not give us strong enforcement powers. That is why we focus on engagement.

“Section 105 of the NOGICD Act is very clear: Nigerian vessels must be used in coastal shipping. Foreign-owned vessels can only be brought in when local capacity is unavailable. We are implementing this strictly.

“When operators come to us and outline plans to achieve Nigerian ownership, we work with them.

“Let me give key examples. In terms of capacity building, the top ten capacities that NCDMB is focusing on include four in the maritime space. This shows how important we consider capacity building for the industry. That is where we are putting our money and our effort, and we need the support of the industry.

“Many of the people we train still cannot find opportunities on vessels or within companies. That is why we are now conducting training directly with operators.

“Another aspect is the NCDF fund. I just received data from the GM in charge, and a substantial amount from that pool is being directed to the maritime sector. Some individuals here have already benefited. While the fund is not very large, within the resources we have, we are investing significantly in asset ownership and human resource development through the NCDF.

“It is easy to create capacity by bringing it from other countries or training people others have trained. But you must also partner with us to truly deepen capacity.”