Join Hands With Tinubu To Move Th Nation Forward, Sanwo-Olu Tells Opposition Parties

Shortly after the Supreme Court judgement affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 2023 presidential election, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on opposition political Parties to join hands with the president in moving the country forward.

“I urge the opposition to join hands with the President to move our country forward and I appeal to all Nigerians, especially those of the opposition parties, to unite with the President in his vision to elevate Nigeria from its current situation to where we aspire it to be”, the governor made the call in an update on his X handle on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu, while expressing delight at the SC judgement, also said it “is a clear validation of the mandate freely given by the people of Nigeria to President Tinubu, who will lead our nation from May 29, 2023, to May 2027”

‘Speaking further, he said, “I commend the judiciary for upholding the truth and safeguarding our nascent democracy. Their commitment to justice is vital in protecting the interests of our country and its citizens. The governor concluded.