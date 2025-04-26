Join Hands With Govt To Achieve Healthy Society, Brisibe Tasks Bayelsans

Share

As the world marks Malaria Day and World Immunization Week, the Commissioner for Health, Bayelsa State, Seiyefa Brisibe, has called on Bayelsans to join hands with the Prosperity Government to achieve a healthy society.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the Health Commissioner maintained that the Bayelsa State Government under Governor Douye Diri is working towards achieving a healthier and more resilient society.

With the theme for 2025 being “Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” and World Immunization Week spanning between April 24 and 30, Brisibe disclosed that the state government has renewed its commitment to eliminating malaria and expanding immunization coverage. He noted that Bayelsa has made significant progress in disease prevention.

Urging citizens to prioritize both malaria control and vaccination, the Commissioner stated that the government is reinvesting in primary health care, public health, and sustainable financing.

He called on parents to ensure their children complete the full vaccination schedule from birth to two years, participate in the ongoing supplementary immunization, and support health workers during the door-to-door campaigns.

He also noted that the state government is reimagining malaria control through innovation, data-driven solutions, and partnerships, working closely with key stakeholders to drive awareness on malaria and vaccination.

Brisibe said: “The Bayelsa State Government is expanding vaccine uptake and improving completion rates, strengthening delivery services in both urban and remote areas, and reducing malaria-related morbidity and mortality across all local government areas.”

He revealed that Bayelsa was among the first Nigerian states to roll out the malaria vaccine through the national immunization schedule. As of the time of filing this report, 19,055 children have received the first dose, 10,537 have received the second, while 4,446 have completed the third dose, indicating a 58% dropout rate.

Stressing the importance of completing all doses, he disclosed that over 250 health facilities have been equipped with free rapid diagnostic kits, antimalarial drugs, and hematinics. He added that mobile outreach teams have extended services to hard-to-reach communities.

He further disclosed that over 200,000 children were vaccinated in 2023 through campaigns against polio, measles, and yellow fever, adding that the COVID-19 booster dose has also been integrated into the routine immunization platform.

