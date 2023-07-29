Join August 2 Industrial Action To Save Nigeria NLC Tell CSOs, Nigerians From The Nigerian

…insists only reversal of anti-poor policies will stop action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on every Nigerian and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to mobilise themselves to join its scheduled August 2 industrial action to save Nigeria from “inhuman actions and policies of government.”

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, Congress in a communique signed by the President and General Secretary, Comrade Joe Ajaero and Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, respectively, insists that only the reversal of what it described as, “anti-poor policies,” including the recent hike in petrol pump price, public school fees and release of the withheld eight months salaries of university lecturers and workers, would stop the looming industrial action.

The communique reads: “NEC-in-session after exhaustively deliberating and reviewing the current socio-economic situation confronting Nigerian workers and masses and the attendant mass sufferings and deprivation across the nation as a result of the unfortunate actions and policies of the current occupiers of the seat of government, arrived at the following conclusions in agreement with the Central Working Committee’s (CWC) earlier deduction that the government has shown disdain and contempt to the plight of Nigerians, shunning reasonable dialogue and refusing to take active measures to protect Nigerians instead it resorted to robbing the people to pay the rich despite the massive out-cry across the nation.

“To this end, NEC-insession applauds, re-affirms and supports all the decisions of the Central Working Committee Meeting of the 25th of July, 2023 viz: the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS price, Increase in Public School fees, the release of the 8 months withheld Salary of University lecturers and Workers and increase in VAT.

“The immediate inauguration of the Presidential Steering Committee as agreed in the earlier consequential dialogues. To begin the building across the nation of a Coalition of all Nigerians where all will be leaders and all will be followers. “To call on all civil society organisations and Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilisation to take action on their own to save our nation.

“To lead and organise mass protest rallies across the nation to demonstrate outrage against the inhuman actions and policies of the government. “To give the federal government a seven-day ultimatum within which to meet all our demands and to embark on a nationwide action begin- ning Wednesday the 2nd of August, 2023 to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti-workers policies.

“It therefore set up strategy committees across all the states urging all affiliates and State Councils including the civil society to come out be- ginning Wednesday, the 2nd of August, 2023 across the nation to protest Government’s insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians.”