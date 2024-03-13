Join APC To Be On Same Page With Tinubu, Group Tells Mutfwang

In order to receive recognition for his outstanding deeds, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has been urged to join the North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum.

Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, Chairman of the Forum, made the call on Wednesday in Jos while pointing out that although Mutfwang has demonstrated that he is a progressive governor, if he wishes to move forward, he will need to join the APC.

He contended that Mutfwang would align with President Bola Tinubu, who prioritizes the welfare of the state if he joined the APC.

He said, “Governor Caleb Mutfwang has so far shown that he is a progressive governor through his works, words, and deeds since assuming office.

“But for him to advance more, he should consider joining the APC.

“This is because joining the APC will put him on the same page with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu who has the interest of Plateau in his heart and has been doing his best to advance it.

“Besides, Governor Mutfwang will be on the same page with his other counterparts in the North Central who are of the APC, and together they will have a common ground and work for the interest and development of the region in general and their specific states in particular.

“Also, most of the legislators from the state are in APC, and they can work hand-in-hand to move the state forward because the relationship between the executive and the legislature cannot be overemphasized in the pursuance of progress and development.

“So, if Governor Mutfwang joins the APC his value will be better appreciated and his good intentions and works would yield results more rapidly.”