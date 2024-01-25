Join APC Now To Strengthen Kano, Ganduje Tells Gov Abba

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje has called on the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as well as other political parties in the state to come and join the APC to make the state a one-party state.

Ganduje addressed newsmen after emerging from a meeting with the stalwarts of the party in the state, on Thursday, January 25.

Assuring them of a level playing ground, Ganduje explained that Kano is the most populated state in the country and can use that advantage to have good control of the country politically by having a unified focus as a one-party state.

“The APC is the largest party in Africa and has resolved to open its arms wide to welcome new members into it.

“There are a lot of developmental projects from the Federal Government that include the gas pipeline, rail line and road from Abuja to Kaduna to Kano that the state as a commercial centre will benefit from.

“The party is expecting an inflow of people from other parties to increase the number of people that will join it.

“We appeal to those who want to join the APC, we are inviting Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his officials to join the APC party.

“We are calling on him with a loud voice and have created an enabling environment for the governor of Kano state and his party to come and join the APC so that we make a solid and large followership.

“We are the most populated state in the country, let us make use of our population to our benefit and create a large followership in Nigeria.

“The votes of Kano state are very critical for anyone who wants to become a president of the country, we should utilize that potential to decide who our president will be in the future.

We work day and night to visualize Kano as a one-party state. If Kano is converted to a one-party state it means we can decide for Nigeria and its leadership.

This will be in favour of the state and the party. Leave the NNPP, and come and join the APC. All the other parties should come and join the APC and make Kano a one-party state.

“We are discussing with them and from the look of things, Kano state will be a one-party state, an APC state” Ganduje stated.

Also present at the meeting were the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Ado Doguwa as well as the state’s party Chairman Abdullahi Abbas.