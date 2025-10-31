Johnvents To Raise N100bn For Cocoa Processing, Export Expansion

Nigeria’s cocoa sector is gaining renewed momentum as Johnvents Industries Limited, led by cocoa industrialist, John Alamu, announced a N100 billion ($67.5 million) commercial paper programme aimed at expanding processing capacity and strengthening export operations.

The initiative, which marks Series 20 of the company’s ongoing capital market engagements, offers a 270-day note with an implied annual yield of approximately 23 per cent. The offer opened on October 17 and will close on October 24, according to market sources.

The proceeds will be channelled into working capital, production expansion, and export growth, particularly at the company’s Ondo State cocoa processing facilities— one of the most advanced in Nigeria’s agro-industrial landscape.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director of Johnvents Industries, John Alamu said the fundraise underscores the company’s long-term vision to position Nigeria as a global hub for cocoa processing and value addition. “We’ve moved beyond the era of simply exporting raw cocoa beans.

Local processing allows us to retain more value domestically, create employment, and stabilize foreign exchange inflows. “This capital raise will sustain production efficiency, deepen our export capacity, and help us meet the surging global demand for Nigerian cocoa derivatives,” Alamu stated.

Alamu emphasized that Johnvents’ ambition extends beyond profit, focusing on building a sustainable cocoa ecosystem that empowers farmers, strengthens supply chains, and enhances Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

From humble beginnings as a small-scale cocoa aggregator, Alamu has steered Johnvents into becoming one of Nigeria’s most successful agribusiness enterprises. His journey from sourcing cocoa beans and financing smallholder farmers to running a fully integrated processing operation reflects a deliberate push toward industrial transformation in the sector.