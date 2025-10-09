Johnvents Launches Inter-School Football League In Ondo

No fewer than 8,000 students from secondary schools across Ondo State are set to participate in an inter-school football competition organised by Johnvents Foods Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The agribusiness company, which operates several factories in the state, including the Ile-Oluji Cocoa Processing Industry, launched the competition on Thursday at the Akungba Business School, Akure, the state capital.

Tagged “Johnvents Apex League,” the competition, according to the Managing Director of Johnvents Foods Limited, Mr. Ademola Aramide-Atolagbe, is designed to help young people discover their potential, build teamwork, and develop leadership skills through sports.

Aramide-Atolagbe explained that the football league would run for six months, bringing together 16 secondary schools from across the state.

“The six-month tournament will engage more than 8,000 students through mentorship and sports-based learning,” he said.

“The initiative builds on our vision to use sports as a platform for youth empowerment, education, and community development, an extension of our brand philosophy, ‘Creating Unforgettable Food Moments.’

“Our mission at Johnvents has always been to nourish lives and invest in the future of our communities. Sports provide a unique opportunity to do both, shaping the minds, discipline, and character of young people who will lead tomorrow.”

He added that Johnvents Foods will provide participating schools with sports kits, materials, and nutritional support, ensuring that the competition benefits students both on and off the field.

According to him, the Johnvents Apex League is powered by Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate, the company’s flagship beverage brand known for its promise of “Instant Goodness.”

The Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, who attended the launch, commended Johnvents Foods Limited for its commitment to youth development and education in the state.

He described the initiative as a timely intervention that links classroom learning with sports, discipline, and teamwork.

“Education goes beyond the classroom,” Ajibefun said.

“What Johnvents Foods is doing connects learning, discipline, and passion in a way that develops well-rounded students. By investing in these young minds, Johnvents is helping to raise future leaders who can excel both academically and personally.”

Other notable guests at the launch included Mr. Obatola Jonathan, representing the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development; Mrs. Olakanse Folasade, Assistant Commandant, NSCDC, Ondo State Command; Okafor Wallace, Manager, Central Bank of Nigeria (Ondo State); and Mr. Adeolu Gboyega, Chief Operating Officer of Crest FM (Akure and Ibadan).