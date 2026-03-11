Johnvents Appoints Kiekie, Stan Nze, Others As Ambassadors

A content creator, Bukunmi Adeag-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has been unveiled as an ambassador of Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate.

Aside from Kiekie, Stan Nze, and Maryam Booth were also unveiled as the new ambassadors of Johnvents Foods, a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) subsidiary of Johnvents Group.

Giving reasons behind the appointment of the personalities, the Founder and Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, John Alamu, disclosed that the partnership is aimed at expanding nationwide awareness and encouraging product trial.

He explained that it is part of the company’s strategy in promoting the rich taste of Nigerian cocoa to more households across the country.

During the signing and unveiling ceremony, Alamu said the trio was formally presented to Nigerians. The new ambassadors of Johnvents 3-in-1 chocolate were welcomed by the management and staff of Johnvents Foods.

Alamu described the ambassadors as influential personalities whose reach and cultural appeal would help strengthen the brand’s connection with consumers, noting that Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate remains the company’s flagship product made from locally sourced Nigerian cocoa.

His words: “Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate is our flagship product, and we believe these ambassadors will help us share the story of rich Nigerian cocoa with more people.

“The beverage is produced with home-grown cocoa blended with the right amount of milk and sugar to provide “instant cocoa-based goodness” for Nigerian families.

“With such an incredible product, we believe that the influence and authenticity of our ambassadors make them strong partners to drive the instant goodness story.”

Also, the Group Head of Marketing at Johnvents Group, Ilabeshi Gabriel, explained that the collaboration aligns with the company’s vision of building globally competitive brands from Africa.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Johnvents FMCG, Dr Tomilola Omotosho, revealed that the partnership was designed to deepen consumer engagement and allow more Nigerians to experience the product firsthand.

She said, “This collaboration is focused on awareness and product experience. We want more Nigerians to discover the rich cocoa taste of Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate and enjoy the convenience it offers in every cup.”

Kiekie, Stan Nze, and Maryam Booth were said to have been selected because of their strong national appeal and their ability to connect with diverse audiences across Nigeria.

In his reaction to the partnership, Stan Nze described Johnvents 3-in-1 chocolate as a world-class Nigerian brand made from local cocoa.

Nze said, “This is a proudly world-class Nigerian product made from real Nigerian cocoa. I want people to try it and taste the difference for themselves.”

Kiekie, who linked the campaign to everyday moments when people seek comfort in a warm drink, said, “It is the kind of drink you reach for in the morning or after a long day, when you want something that just feels good. I want people to actually experience that.”

In her remarks, Maryam Booth described the partnership as meaningful because it celebrates Nigeria’s cocoa heritage.

She said: “I am excited to be part of a brand that celebrates the richness of Nigerian cocoa and brings it into everyday moments.”

The ambassadorial campaign, according to Johnvents Foods, will hopefully drive wider acceptance of the product while encouraging more Nigerians to enjoy the rich cocoa taste and convenience of the Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate.