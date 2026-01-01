Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson is on the verge of completing a £35 million move to Crystal Palace, with the transfer expected to be finalised once the player completes his medical examinations.

The 24-year-old Wales international is set to become one of Palace’s marquee signings of the season after holding positive talks with manager Oliver Glasner and senior club officials earlier this week.

Those discussions paved the way for an agreement, and the deal is now in its final stages ahead of the Eagles’ upcoming Premier League fixture against Newcastle.

Johnson’s move marks a significant development in the January transfer window, with Palace identifying the versatile attacker as a top priority to strengthen their attacking options.

The club reached an agreement with Tottenham earlier this week, with the £35 million fee reflecting Johnson’s value and potential.

Despite finishing last season as Tottenham’s leading scorer with 18 goals in all competitions, Johnson has fallen out of favour under new head coach Thomas Frank.

While he played a key role in Spurs’ Europa League triumph — notably scoring the decisive goal in the final against Manchester United — he is no longer considered central to the club’s long-term plans.

The Welsh international’s imminent departure brings an end to his spell in north London, where he had moments of brilliance but struggled to secure consistent backing under the new regime.

For Palace, however, his arrival represents a major statement of intent as they look to build momentum and push higher up the Premier League table.

Johnson’s pace, direct running and goal threat are expected to add a new dimension to Palace’s attack, with manager Oliver Glasner keen to integrate him quickly into the squad.

Should the medical be completed without issue, the forward could make his debut as early as this weekend.

The transfer underlines Palace’s ambition to compete more aggressively in the top half of the table, while Tottenham continue reshaping their squad ahead of the second half of the season.