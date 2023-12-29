Johnny Drille Welcomes First Child With Wife (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille and his wife, Rima Tahini have announced the birth of their daughter.

The music star made this announcement via his official social media handles on Thursday, December 28.

Sharing the video of their newborn, the singer captioned it saying, their daughter whose name is Amaris, was born on November 17, marking her as six weeks old today.

Johnny Drille stated, “Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing I’ve ever known.

“Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Every day I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me God.

“Dear @rimouuune I’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace.”

See the video posted by the singer below: