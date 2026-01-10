Nigerian singer and songwriter Johnny Drille has revealed how spending intentional time with his daughter has reshaped his perspective on life and work.

Taking to his social media page, Jonny Drille spoke candidly about how quickly children grow and how parents often fail to notice the changes until major milestones begin to appear.

According to him, watching a child crawl, take their first steps, or speak their first words makes the passage of time suddenly feel overwhelming.

Johnny Drille explained that the past year had been particularly demanding, filled with frequent travels and the constant challenge of balancing studio commitments with family responsibilities. Even when he was home, he admitted that finding quality time for family was often difficult.

However, he recalled one specific day that stood out. On that day, the singer made a deliberate decision to step away from work entirely and dedicate the time solely to his role as a father.

He described it as a “Dad Day,” choosing to be fully present without distractions or attempts to mix work with family moments.

The artist revealed that the experience was more fulfilling than he anticipated, adding that it brought him a sense of joy he did not realize he had been missing.

Spending uninterrupted time with his daughter, Amaris, reminded him of the importance of being present during these fleeting stages of childhood.

Johnny Drille’s reflection has resonated with many fans, particularly working parents, as it highlights the often-overlooked value of prioritizing family amid busy careers.

His message serves as a gentle reminder that sometimes, stepping away from professional demands can lead to deeper personal fulfillment.