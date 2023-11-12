Johnny Drille Reveals Wife Was His First Love

Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro, popularly known as Johnny Drille has revealed that his wife, Rima Tahini, is his first love.

New Telegraph recalls that Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy had in July said that his signed artist, Johnny Drille, and Rima Tahini, who is also an A&R executive with Mavin Records, were married.

Speaking on the development, a year after they got married in private, Johnny Drille said his relationship with Tahini was love at first sight.

In a recent podcast with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, the singer revealed that his wife was his first girlfriend.

He said, “The first time I saw her was at one of my shows in 2018. She was sitting in the front row next to a white woman. At some point, I thought both of them were white. She (Rima) is mixed race.

“So, when I was working on another show in Abuja, we got talking. We met in October and by January, I knew I was going to marry her. And I told her I was going to marry her. For me, it was deep conviction.

“A lot of people will not believe this but she was my first girlfriend. I never had a girlfriend before her. I married the first woman that I said ‘I love you’ to.”

This has, however, come as a shock to many, as a lot of fans and followers believe Johnny Drille was a sin