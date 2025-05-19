Johnny Drille Opens Up On Parenthood

Share

Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro, popularly known as Johnny Drille, has opened up about parenthood.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer and his wife, Rima Tahini, announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Amaris Esohe Ighodaro, on November 17, 2023.

However, speaking in a recent conversation with Dose Of Society, Drille revealed that becoming a parent made him appreciate his parents more.

He described being a parent as a life-changing experience.

He said, “The one rule I live by is family first. I would abandon anything I’m doing anywhere in the world if my family needs me, super importantly.

“Family has always been my support system. Every time I got overwhelmed by the world around me, I always run back to family. And, it all felt better. They have been there for me, especially, my parents. My biggest dream in life is to be able to take care of them, and get them to see the world.

“My parents didn’t have much. I remember it was really hard sometimes and we would not have food to eat and they would figure out a way to be able to provide food for us.

“They just made it work and made it fun for us. Back then it looked fun, but now when I think about it, I just know they were trying to shield us from a lot of things at that time.

“Now I have a daughter and I understand what it feels like to be able to nurture someone. Right now, I appreciate my parents even more for what they did for me and my siblings. Having a child changes your life in the most incredible ways.

“And I think that’s not talked about enough, but I’m grateful that I have parents that were able to nurture me, especially in a crazy world like this, and to be able to navigate the different aspects of life.”

