Johnny Drille, Brymo, Show Dem Camp, Others Thrill At Shakara Festival

In a few days, Lagos Nigeria will witness a first-of-its kind, morning till dawn entertainment rave titled, Shakara Festival. Shakara Festival is Nigeria’s premier cultural and music experience, with a star-studded lineup that will thrill fans with electrifying “Shakara After Dark” takeover, solidifying its position as the must-attend event for ‘Detty December.’

The four-day festival will run from Thursday, December 18th, to Sunday, December 21st, 2025, in Lagos. The festival’s musical curation showcases a powerful blend of established legends, Alté icons, and the fastest-rising stars in Afrobeats, Alternative, and Highlife music, guaranteeing a diverse and unforgettable sonic journey.

The full line up features lyrical heavyweights like BlaqBonez and Show Dem Camp bringing Naija Rap and Alté fire, alongside soulful Afro Soul and R&B vibes from artists like J’Dess and Mich Straaw. The energy is set for the Afrobeats crew with fast-rising stars such as Mavo, Llona, Tar1q, and Morravey.

The alternative and indigenous sounds will be represented by Brymo and Johnny Drille with Folk-Fusion, while the legendary The Cavemen will deliver proper Highlife groove. The roster also connects the Diaspora with acts like Oshamo and Keys The Prince.

Speaking on the reason the festival has no start time or closing time, CEO, Shakara Festival, Godson Oriaku, said: “For us, it’s a whole day of enjoyment festival. You can come in the morning, get tanned, walk around the beach, take photos, play games like volleyball, table tennis, swim in the pool and once it’s 3pm, the music performance show starts till 12 midnight when the show switches to the rave party until 4am,” he said.

A key highlight of the festival will be the highly anticipated ‘Shakara After Dark’ late-night party series. The renowned nightlife brand, Obi’s House, will take over the late-night stage on December 20, 2025, promising the ultimate rave experience. Obi’s House will bring its A-team of heavy-hitting DJs, including WanniXHandi, DJ Shawn, and Bonamax, to keep the party pulsating after the main stage concludes.

The festival will climax on Sunday, December 21, 2025 with Shakara Gospel Day, an entire day dedicated to high-energy praise and worship featuring some of the biggest names in Nigerian Gospel music. This powerful closing event will feature performances by Gbenga Akinfenwa, SMJ, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Sinach, Noble G, Kingdom, Magpsalms, Ada Ehi, Gerald Bishung and many more, offering a perfect, uplifting conclusion to the four-day cultural celebration.

Shakara Festival is a comprehensive cultural experience built around four key zones: Shakara Junction, an ultimate marketplace for culture and commerce; Shakara Series, featuring deep-dive conversations and panels on the music industry and creative economy; Shakara Games Village, a dedicated space for competitive and casual gaming; and Shakara After Dark, the premier late night party experience.