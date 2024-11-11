John-Williams: It’s Very Important To Have A Regulatory Body For The Fintech Sub-Sector

Share

What can you say about fintech in Nigeria? Is the sector faring well? Are the fintech operators, especially the startups, getting the funds from the CBN?

Let me be straight to the point, the fintech operators don’t get any money from CBN, and the CBN does not even care how the fintechs are coping financially. You and I will understand that the US is a role model for the fintech environment.

That’s where everybody is copying some of the services and all that. They do well as the government is supporting the fintech, startups. In our country here, the CBN is running up and down now, policing the fintech. Just like the SME fund, the CBN should create a fintech startup fund.

If you want to get funds, you are free to come to the CBN. Let’s create a special fund, a startup fund for fintech based on the Fintech Act. They never created that. No, they don’t even have any feeling for the fintech or how they operate and survive; that is why many fintech startups folded up.

Let me tell you, every fintech company that you see succeeding today gets their funds outside the shores of this country, and when that money comes in, the government will take their taxes, their levies, and all what not, and the fintech will keep on working, growing. The glories go to the Nigerian government, whereas they get the money outside the country.

It was gathered that some of these fintechs or startups collapse in Nigeria. Is that the reason they collapse?

Of course, we have a lot of fintechs that cannot even last up to two years. They will start fine and strongly come up and all that, you know. But because everybody that is investing in your business wants to see how it grows.

Policy somersault is one of the biggest challenges you have the day a new CBN director or governor comes in; he comes with a different package of policies; the previous one would have gone with a different part of policy. We don’t have a good policy ideology.

So that is why we are saying, let this thing be passed, be put into black and white and pass through the National Assembly and become an Act. Policy is not an Act. Policy does not have a test of time. It’s flip-flopping.

That is what we call flip-flop policy. So, we are tired of policy somersaulting, let there be an Act so that if anything goes wrong, we can challenge it.

Today, we only have a framework that was produced by CBN some years ago, the current CBN, what framework has it done? Who has it spoken with? Which industry stakeholders has it sat down with to discuss? They only have a policy that just goes to the archive and brings it back when they see that the fintechs are making money to tear them down.

Some of the fintech industry players have wonderful ideas. They come up with ideas. They invest their money, probably, maybe from friends and families; at the end of the day, the government will come in and bring some policies that will crumble the companies, and the CBN will not say anything and will not do anything to help them.

It will interest you to know very well that we have a startup Act; in the Act, there’s a place where you can get funds from the governor. Ask the CBN governor, whether he has one day sat down and said: ‘Let me look at that startup Act that was passed through the National Assembly and became law in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What do we do to make sure that these people benefit from the physical policy of this country?’ The day fintech operators publish their profits, the CBN will come on them without even knowing how the profit is made.

Whether they borrowed funds to make a profit, they don’t even know; they will now come and hammer the operators. So what we’re saying is that enough should be enough. Not enough is enough. Enough should be enough because it’s getting too much; let the CBN do the right thing, although they’re doing a wonderful job.

We give it to them. Yes, it’s a priority, right to monitor the industry. The CBN is trying to lean much over the fintech alone, and we are saying no; other regulatory bodies still control the fintech. You see why there is a need for the fintech to have its own regulatory body.

Which other bodies are still controlling the fintech sir?

The NCC is part of them, the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) is part of them, and the Pension Commission. For instance, there are things I want to do in fintech

The CBN, pension commission, the health commission and the agricultural ministry must be on the board too because fintech is not just a one-line side of service

that I need to go to insurance. If I want to use my platform for some insurance services, that is called insurance technology.

I don’t need to go to any health agency if I want to use my platform to provide health technology, I don’t need to go to the pension commission if I want to use my fintech platform for insurance services or go to different agencies just because I want to render a different service on my platform, you understand now.

So, if other regulatory bodies have the power to also regulate the industry, why not come together and have a single body so that once I get a licence there, I don’t need to go around again? I can get any licence for any service I want to render from the body just like NCC issues various licences.

Fintech startups find it difficult to access funds from CBN; is that why you are craving for the creation of a technology development bank?

Yes, it’s part of it, because of the funding. Technology development bank will give a lead way for fintech to go in there and get a longterm loan to fund their business.

Long-term loan is the major thing; it is only long-term loans that can sustain any startup in this country. The question is, is it obtainable? Yes, it’s obtainable. Where we copied our democracy – the US, how did they fund businesses? The fintech? No fintech in the US or company in the US does not borrow money to fund their business, either directly from the bank venture capital or private equity structure.

What do we have in place in Nigeria? Every private equity company you see today, private venture you see today in the country, has a link with the US, UK, and the European countries where they get their support.

You can approach them and ask them if the government is supporting them to support the fintech. That’s why it’s difficult for you to get any funding from Nigeria through the source of venture capital and private equity.

It’s difficult. So as an association, we have sat down to have direct interaction with our members, the industry players. The proposed technology development bank is not just for fintech alone; it is for the telcos, the infractions, the ICT practitioners, and the software practitioners.

It’s a bank that’s supposed to service that particular sector, just as we have the Bank of Agriculture and the Bank of Industry. We felt it’s important to have a bank that will manage the activities, the loan, and the funding of startup telecoms and all the technological companies. We also proposed the business development bank, and we have submitted the two Bills to the National Assembly.

Recently, your association called for an independent regulatory body for fintech. Why do you think Nigeria needs that?

It’s very important for us to have a regulatory body that will manage the fintech subsector of ICT industry.

The reason is that when you have such a regulatory body, the think tank, the stakeholders, the people that have technical know-how – the capacity, managerial capacity, will come together and bring in different views about the industry, diagnose the challenges, find out what is happening and all and come up with a blueprint, a legal framework, that can propel and manage the fintech environment.

It’s done in every other industry. Fintech is one industry that is coming up every day in terms of activities, and driven by technology, and the technology aspect is being evolving every day.

AI is part of fintech. Now, there is a need for a body that regulates this, that has the technological know-how of how the industry is being run.

The CBN can’t handle this; it can only regulate the financial aspect of it alone, but the fintech is not run by money alone.

In terms of technology, the CBN does not know the challenges faced by the fintech. That is why we are calling on CBN so that it can see the need to bring the stakeholders together with unbiased minds, all-inclusive stakeholders together.

That is what our association represents. And we are saying there’s a need for this industry, sub-sector of this industry, to have a regulatory body to manage the activities, to see how this industry can grow beyond where we are because there’s so much in the fintech environment.

Are you saying fintech is not regulated by NCC?

Yeah, you see, the Act that established NCC is well explicit, where and where it covers in the telecoms ecosystem space. Now, this is the fintech, and we know it’s driven by technology. Because it is within the financial ecosystem, the CBN is still the one regulating the financial aspect; it regulates part of the fintech.

Now, we must understand that the CBN should not be the regulator of fintech because fintech is not all about money or financial transactions. We have other aspects of fintech, such as health tech, agritech, edutech, and stretch, which are being regulated by the Pension Commission and Insurance Commission.

So, we are saying CBN should not be the one regulating fintech, let there be a different body regulating the sector. While CBN should be on the frontline, every other regulatory authority that has one or two connections with this fintech environment will be part of that particular body.

The CBN should be on the board, the pension commission has to be on the board, the health commission has to be on the board, and the agricultural ministry must be on the board too because fintech is not just a one-line side of service, it cuts across different sectors, be it financial, technology, agriculture, health, mobility, logistics is also part of fintech.

So, it would be nice for the CBN to take the lead, while everybody other regulatory authority can come in, you know, and the stakeholders too. That is why we are calling the CBN to have an all-inclusive meeting that is not biased with all stakeholders.

Do you think this is achievable within the first four-year tenure of this present administration?

We think it is very achievable, the bank does not disturb the activities of the executive. We want the bills to pass through the legislative arm, and be passed to law. Once the President has assented to it, the Presidency has no option but to fund the bank; that is how it’s done.

And when you talk about the Development Bank of Nigeria, does the Development Bank of Nigeria give loans to startups or individuals? The answer is no, I challenge them. Let them bring their records that they have been doing this for the telcos, for the ICT and industry.

The Act establishing the Development Bank of Nigeria did not establish it as a bank that needs to service the people that pass through microfinance banks, commercial banks, and what have you. There’s no ambiguity in that, it’s very clear.

The NCC has given telcos a deadline to deactivate all SIMs not linked to NIN. Don’t you think this would affect the business of some fintechs operating banking services since they open bank accounts with individual SIM numbers?

That’s a very vital one too. You see, the NCC is actually doing the job now for security purposes. NCC is a regulatory body that has a better understanding of how technology works. Now they’ve given a deadline, and that deadline was kept.

So, we want to believe that the NCC will see the need to extend the deadline. Yes, the fintech, we surely have some issues in terms of registered SIM, and that is why it’s important in the first place to ensure a number was registered before enrolling it into your banking system.

It is even to the fintech customer’s advantage. If a SIM card is not registered, somebody can collect your money and skip away. So, I think for me the NCC is actually doing the right thing, but we are going to appeal to them to see the need to extend it because many people in the rural area, even in the city, people find it difficult to get the NIN.

Is fintech faring in Nigeria considering the funding issue and business environment as a whole?

No, fintech is not faring in Nigeria as it is supposed to. This is the reason. The fintech industry is not only for the biggest players in the industry. The fintech industry is also for those people coming up called the startup.

The bigger players in the industry should be able to accommodate the upcoming ones. That is not their fault anyway, it is CBN. CBN should see the need to allow bigger companies to accommodate the smaller ones, just like telecoms today.

Before now, you will see that every telecom firm would have its masts, but today, you can collocate. So, we are advising the CBN to allow collocation in the fintech industry. It’s a term the CBN can translate into its financial term, collocate means this company can absorb other ones for efficiency.

