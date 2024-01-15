John-Williams: Federal Government not protecting telecoms infrastructure enough

How do you rate the telecoms sector in the past year?

Thank you very much, my brother. The telecommunications sector has done well in its own capacity as a private technology-driven entity operating in the country. However, the sector is also facing a harsh economic environment in terms of unfriendly government policies from local to states and Federal Government levels.

Do you think the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as a regulatory agency needs to be restructured in any way?

You must understand that NCC is actually operating within its limit as enshrined in the Nigeria Communications Commission Act 2003, for which we are calling for the repeal of the NCC Act 2003 to accommodate a more robust and policy-friendly ecosystem that can take the telecommunications sector to an enviable height. Secondly, transparency should be the order of the day. What I mean by that is that the NCC should, as a matter of fact, endeavour to carry all the stakeholders, players, and associations in the industry along without bias. Thirdly, I am using this medium to call on Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to slog with the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to be transparent in managing USP Fund for a better understanding to the stakeholders and also should call for a total overhauling of the USPF Management. And as urgent as possible constitute a new board for the Fund.

On the issue of USPF, the FG through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has embarked on a rural telephony project using the Fund. How do you assess the move by the government?

Practically speaking, it’s a good one, but it is not enough for the USP Fund managers through the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to say that they are starting the rural telephony project on paper or the stream of social media. We want to see it working practically and we, as an industry employers’ trade union, shall keep a tap on the project while it lasts and bring it to the public account on all the rural telephony projects that will be carried out by Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) managers.

The issue of infrastructure has been persistent, what do you think the government is not doing right, and what do you want the government to do to fix it?

Yes, in the telecommunications sector, infrastructure is very key as far as the sector is concerned, and also protecting the telecommunications, information technology, and fintech facilities is the sure way of making the industry work for all. The government is not protecting telcos infrastructure enough, yet, telecommunications services are considered as a national critical service. So, what we want the government to do in order to protect the sector from infrastructure collapse is to expedite action in the passing the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill 2023, before the National Assembly. By so doing, the telecommunications facilities will be seen as a national critical infrastructure with government protection.

Do the telcos and startups have any loan windows in DBN and BOI?

My brother, there are no telcos or startup loans in any commercial bank in Nigeria that I know, maybe you know anyone I would appreciate you tell me. Secondly, the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has also failed in its mandate, because it exists to alleviate financing constraints faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, telcos inclusive. The bank was established to actually provide long and medium-term loans for Nigerian businesses, which is why I said they have failed in the Telcos and ICT sectors respectively. Part of the mandate is to ensure that long-term finance is provided to participating financial institutions to support their long-term lending to MSMEs for a period of up to 10 years, now the question is, are the commercial banks giving out long and medium loans as supposed to be mandated by DBN? I leave that answer for you to answer. So, for me I want the DBN management to go back to the drawing board for a better redesign of its strategy on how the managers of the Bank can accommodate and engage the business community in the country. We need an increase in financial inclusion for the telecoms sector. As for BOI, I will say that they are trying for the business community but exclusive of Telcos, Fintech, and ICT activities ecosystem. I will appeal to the Bank of Industry (BOI) management to see the need to include the Telcos, Fintech, and ICT companies in their long and short-term financial support schemes.

What type of loan are you people agitating for from the government?

You see, in other clans, every business community accesses long-term loans with ease, it’s only in Nigeria that we do not have such loans to support our businesses, but when we go outside the shore of Nigeria to get loans and return with the loan. We are still mandated to pay taxes to the Nigerian government with the loan we get from foreign development finance institutions. I do not know how justifiable that is supposed to be. Is like you are robbing Peter to pay Paul, that is the situation we the business people find ourselves in this country, God will help us. On behalf of the organised private sector community, I sincerely call on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the father of all, to give a formal and heart-touching directive to CBN, DBN, BOI, and all the commercial banks operating in Nigeria to as a matter of urgency for them to give out long term loans as that will give better leverage to the telecommunications, fintech, and ICT companies operating in the country as well as other business communities.

The issue of multiple taxation has been a major challenge to telecoms operators. The FG last year promised to harmonise about 42 different taxes in the sector. What is the latest about that?

As I am speaking to you right now, nothing has been done about the multiple taxation or harmonisation whatsoever for the telecoms operators, Fintech, and IT service providers, maybe that will happen tomorrow. This is one question too many, I look forward to the day a journalist will tell me congratulations for your request has been granted by the Federal Government of Nigeria. May I equally use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to see the need to give tax holidays for telcos, fintech, and information technology service providers. I must tell you that multiple taxation is one of the strong challenges our members are facing right now and other issues that are also affecting our members are foreign exchange, long and medium-term loan financing, etc.

What is your take on the call on the FG to unify taxes for all employers in Nigeria?

The unified tax system in Nigeria will be one of the best things that could happen to the organised private sector operating in Nigeria, and it will be accounted as a milestone achievement for this government that will be remembered for a very long time to come.

There is a Bill affecting employers in Nigeria, what do you say about the Bill?

The Bill is called ‘Employees Remuneration Protection Bill 2023,’ sponsored by Hon. Adewale Hameed. The Bill is a good Bill to him but certainly is never a welcomed Bill for our members and organised private sector operating in Nigeria, therefore, we are using this platform to advise the lawmaker to try and come up with an employer’s friendly Bill that will also benefit the employers in all sectors of the economy. The burden is too much for the employers – multiple taxation, no access to development financing support, levies at all levels, FX, and the business environment are equally not friendly for the business community at all.

How does the Bill affect the employers in Nigeria?

I think the country’s business environment is not mature enough to accommodate such a Bill for now. So, as a trade union representing the Telecommunications, Fintech, Information Technology Service providers, Satellite Network operators, and allied services employers in Nigeria, we will not accept that Bill now or in days to come. The Bill has so many negative implications for the business community.

What is the implication of the Bill on business owners considering the current Nigerian economic situation?

The Bill is not right at all. I’m glad that also you said considering the current Nigerian economic situation. The Bill is not right and it will never be right any time soon.