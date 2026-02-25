John Terry Admits Being Frustrated By Chelsea Caretaker Decision

Former Chelsea FC captain, John Terry, has admitted that he felt “Frustrated” after being overlooked for the club’s caretaker role following the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca in January.

Terry, who currently works on a part-time basis within Chelsea’s academy setup, was not included in the temporary coaching staff appointed for fixtures against Manchester City and Fulham FC after Maresca’s sudden exit.

Instead, Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane was handed the interim reins following reported behind-the-scenes tensions that led to Maresca’s departure.

The role was later filled permanently by Liam Rosenior, who arrived from sister club RC Strasbourg Alsace.

Speaking to the Golf Life YouTube channel, Terry insisted he was not angry but disappointed by the decision.

He pointed out that he had been working closely with the Under-21s squad and felt he should have been involved in some capacity, even if not leading the team.

Ultimately, he acknowledged that the club’s hierarchy and sporting directors made a clear call not to include him, though he remains unsure of their reasoning.

READ ALSO:

Behind the scenes, it is understood that part of Terry’s frustration stems from the fact that he has completed his coaching badges up to the UEFA Pro Licence and also holds a FIFA diploma in leadership.

He previously served as assistant to Dean Smith during spells at Aston Villa FC and Leicester City FC. Smith now manages Charlotte FC in the United States.

Terry is currently involved in the indoor six-a-side competition Baller League, where he manages an influencer team known as the 26ers.

McFarlane, despite holding only a UEFA B Licence, was viewed internally as the more seamless interim option due to his close work with Maresca and his familiarity with the tactical system used by the Under-21s. He has since impressed Rosenior and earned promotion to the first-team coaching staff.

More broadly, Terry has spoken openly about his struggle to secure a managerial opportunity, revealing he has applied for several roles in the English Football League but been turned down due to a perceived lack of experience as a number one.

He has argued that his leadership experience captaining both Chelsea and England should count in his favour.

At present, Terry’s responsibilities at Chelsea remain confined to the academy, with limited interaction with senior players apart from graduates such as current club captain Reece James.