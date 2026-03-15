John Njamah: Stylish King From Old Block

John Njamah is a respected actor, Producer and filmmaker in Nollywood. Before the fame, before the cam‑ eras and bright lights of Nollywood,

John Njamah was simply one of the many boys, who grew up in the lively streets of FESTAC — a place known for producing creative minds, entertainers, and hustlers, who later went on to make names for themselves in the entertainment industry, both home and abroad.

One of his friends on Facebook, MC Totori, said that John Njamah was one of those boys, who absorbed the FESTAC Town energy.

The environment helped build his confidence, creativity, and street-smart personality that later reflected in the roles he played on the Big screens.

Presently, when people talk about celebrities, who came out of FESTAC Town, John Njamah’s name often pops up.

He represents that generation of FESTAC boys, who carried the spirit of the town into bigger stages — proving that from the blocks of FESTAC, talent can travel far.

As one of the proud FESTAC OGs, his calm, focused personality endeared him to his peers and fans. He is popularly known for his simple but highly stylish persona.

The kind of fashionable guy on the block, who does not want to appear loud and flamboyant, yet his head to toe screams of class and sophistication.

Njamah has never let go of his Kangol face caps since his young days at FESTAC Town. With years, he has switched it up with other caps but his heart always traces steps to his favourite fashion item, the Kangol.

He remains one of the brilliant minds in the Nigerian movie indus‑ try, who have achieved great honours steadily and quietly.