John Momoh To Inspire Rotary Leaders At District Team Learning Seminar

Veteran broadcaster and Chairman/CEO of Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh, has been named the lead speaker at the 2026 Rotary International District 9112 Team Learning Seminar (DTLS), a high-level leadership forum scheduled for February 20 to 21, 2026, at the Orchid Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The announcement was made by the District Governor-elect of Rotary International District 9112, Rotarian Layi Abdoye, who described the seminar as a mandatory leadership programme for district officers invited to serve ahead of the 2026-2027 Rotary year.

According to the official communication, the District Team Learning Seminar remains a cornerstone of Rotary’s leadership development, reflecting Rotary International’s long-standing commitment to capacity building, knowledge sharing and service excellence across its global network.

Momoh’s selection as the headline guest speaker places a spotlight on the intersection of ethical leadership, media responsibility, and community service, values that closely align with Rotary’s guiding principle of Service Above Self.

He will be speaking to over 200 Rotary leaders on the topic, “How the media can influence purposeful and ethical leadership.”

Momoh, who is also a Paul Harris Fellow, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential media personalities. With almost five decades in broadcast journalism, his career spans roles as news anchor, senior reporter and media executive before he co-founded Channels Television in 1995 with his wife, Sola.

Under Momoh’s leadership, Channels Television has evolved into Nigeria’s most trusted independent news network and one of Africa’s most respected broadcast organisations. Channels has won the Best TV Station of The Year, a record 16 times.

The station is widely credited for redefining professional television journalism in Nigeria through editorial discipline, factual reporting and sustained investment in people and technology.

The network has also received multiple honours from the Association for International Broadcasting and remains the first Nigerian television station to secure a nomination at the International Emmy Awards for its contribution to the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting.

Beyond institutional success, Momoh’s personal achievements have earned him both national and international recognition. In 2005, he was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON and the National Productivity Order of Merit, NPoM.

He later received the Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Nigerian Information Society and the University of Lagos Alumni Association among others.

Momoh became the first private sector broadcaster elected as chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and currently serves as president of the Chevening Alumni Association of Nigeria.

He has also received honours including the Planet Africa Leadership Award in Canada, the African Achievers Award and the Constituency for Africa Award.

A strong advocate for youth development and education, Momoh sits on the boards of several civic and educational organisations, including Junior Achievement Nigeria, reflecting a lifelong commitment to mentoring future leaders.

His participation at the 2026 District Team Learning Seminar is expected to offer Rotary leaders practical insights on leadership, mentorship, ethical decision making, building institutional trust and the role of communication in sustaining social impact.

Rotary District 9112, which covers sections of Lagos and Ogun states, continues to strengthen its leadership culture through structured learning, inter-district collaboration and community-driven service initiatives.

With John Momoh leading conversations at the seminar, 2026 DTLS is shaping up as a defining moment for Rotary leadership preparation, blending global humanitarian values with real-world professional excellence at a time when credible leadership and responsible communication matter more than ever.