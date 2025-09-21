John Legend Speaks On Performing At Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola’s Wedding

American pop star John Legend has revealed how delighted he felt performing at the wedding of Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and billionaire businessman Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, in Iceland.

The star-studded ceremony, which took place a few weeks ago, saw Legend serenade the newlyweds and their guests with his timeless love anthem, ‘All Of Me.’

Speaking during a recent livestream with popular streamer Kai Cenat, Legend shared his excitement about the memorable performance.

“I have sung All Of Me at a few weddings, but this one was special. I just sang it at the wedding of Nigerian artist, Mr Eazi.

“He got married a few weeks ago and I performed at his wedding,” Legend said.

The award-winning singer also highlighted the uniqueness of the ceremony, noting how the event brought together families and friends from Nigeria to the picturesque setting of Iceland.

“He brought the whole Nigerian crew and families to Iceland and got married there. It was beautiful,” he added.

The wedding of Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola continues to make headlines, not only for its glamorous setting but also for the global attention it attracted, with John Legend’s performance being one of its biggest highlights.